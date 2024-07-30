Shin Bet worker indicted for disseminating secret information

The State Attorney filed an indictment in the Lod district court against a Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) employee and two additional civilians on charges of transmitting secret information, the Shin Bet, police, and state attorney said on Tuesday, following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the police Unit of International Crime Investigations belonging to Lahav 433. Lahav 433 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The investigation revealed that the Shin Bet worker transmitted classified information to parties who were not supposed to be privy to it.

Many made privy to the information

The Shin Bet also stated that the two other civilians transferred some of the information they received to other illegitimate parties, endangering lives and state security.

However, the investigation indicated that none of the three actually intended to harm state security.