Netanyahu considered dismissing Defense Minister Gallant after US trip - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after his return from his visit to the United States, Walla reported on Friday.

However, due to recent events in Majdal Shams and the assassinations in Beirut and Tehran, these plans have been postponed, sources close to Netanyahu informed Walla.

According to these sources, Netanyahu decided to delay the plan due to the heightened alert and preparations for potential responses from Hezbollah and Iran to the assassinations, stating, "The decision has been made. It's not a question of if, but when."

Additionally, sources indicated that one of Netanyahu's circle's considered plans is to replace the Defense Minister and subsequently also replace the IDF Chief of Staff and the head of the Shin Bet.

Security officials fear that Netanyahu aims to take control of the top security establishment by appointing his loyalists to senior security positions. Netanyahu's office denies these details, stating, "The Prime Minister is not engaged in this."

Netanyahu had already dismissed Gallant from the Defense Ministry in March 2023 due to his opposition to the judicial overhaul but reversed the decision following public protests that erupted on the night of the dismissal, known as "Gallant Night."

Since then, there have been individuals in Netanyahu's circle who wish to complete the move and remove Gallant from his position, but the fear of another widespread public protest has stalled these plans so far.

Previous clashes between Netanyahu and Gallant

Tensions between the Prime Minister and the Defense Minister have increased in recent months due to Gallant's opposition to advancing a comprehensive draft exemption law for the ultra-Orthodox, his support for promoting a hostage deal, and his advocacy for establishing a state commission of inquiry to investigate the failures of October 7.

The plans to dismiss Gallant are also related to negotiations with National Unity Chairman Gideon Sa'ar about joining the coalition. Sa'ar consistently denies that there is a concrete offer or ongoing negotiations, but Likud sources claim he is a candidate for the Defense Ministry if Gallant is indeed dismissed.

Another option being considered in Netanyahu's circle is to conduct a broader reshuffle of ministerial positions and appoint another Likud minister to the Defense Ministry to mitigate potential public outrage that might arise from dismissing the Defense Minister during wartime.