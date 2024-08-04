WATCH: United Hatzalah EMT rescues family from burning building in Jerusalem

A volunteer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Yechiel Stern, from United Hatzalah, climbed into a burning building on Thursday to rescue a family, the volunteer-based emergency medical services organization reported.

The fire erupted in Jerusalem's Beit Yisrael neighborhood. Noticing the flames, residents immediately alerted the emergency services.

One of United Hatzalah's bravest, Yechiel Stern from Jerusalem, heroically climbed a burning building to save an entire family. With one hand holding on, he helped kids jump to safety. My hero of the week! Proud to be his partner. #Hero #UnitedHatzalah pic.twitter.com/KjykE5pmYq — Eli Beer (@EliBeerUH) August 1, 2024

The family was surrounded by flames and left stranded on the top floor of the complex, United Hatzalah added.

How did Yechiel Stern perform the rescue?

Noticing a family stranded on the top floor of the building complex, Stern quickly scaled the building.

Then, holding on to the railing with one hand, Stern helped the family climb down the building and escape the flames.

The fire led to the roof's collapse.

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah posted the footage on X, formerly Twitter.

