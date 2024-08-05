'A sense of closure': Terrorists who murdered Amnon Mokhtar in Kalkilya eliminated by IDF

Nine terrorists were killed on Saturday in Tulkarm, including a terrorist involved in the killing of Staff Sergeant (res.) Elhanan Ariel Klein, Chief Superintendent Yitav Lev Halevi, and Amnon Mokhtar.

The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) eliminated nine terrorists in two airstrikes by the Israel Air Force.

In the targeted killing by the IDF and Shin Bet, five terrorists were eliminated, including Ali Khalil and Jamal Abu Haniyeh, the murderers of Amnon Mokhtar, who was killed in Kalkilya in June.

Mokhtar, from Petah Tikva, was murdered when he drove into the center of Kalkilya. The shooting occurred on the main street, after which his vehicle was set on fire.

He was evacuated by the Red Cross to a government hospital in the city. In cooperation with Palestinian security forces, he was secured by members of the Civil Administration. He was later transferred to the IDF at a checkpoint, where IDF medical personnel pronounced him dead. Security forces operate in Tulkarm, May 7, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Mokhtar was a father of five, one of whom got married about two months ago. He owned a fruit and vegetable stand in the Petah Tikva market.

Family, relatives reminisce Mokhtar and his contributions

A relative described him as "a good man. He secretly donated items and helped people. He raised his children splendidly. He loved to help and give. He contributed to people who had nothing. He loved the atmosphere at his market stand."

Mokhtar's family responded to the elimination of the terrorists, stating, "The elimination of the terrorists gives us a sense of closure. The murderers were eliminated. However, it doesn't lessen the burden on our hearts; the burden remains the same, and the mourning for Amnon's absence remains unchanged."