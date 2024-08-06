Communication in a blackout scenario: How are first responders preparing and what can civilians do

In the case of an emergency that includes widespread power and communication network outages, Israelis can rest assured knowing that first responders have backup systems that allow them to continue to communicate and function, Brig.-Gen. (res.) Meir (Mike) Mastey, head of the Defense Ministry division at YTCOM Group, explained.

YTCOM Group provides communications solutions and, among other activities, works with Israeli first responders and security officials to provide communications solutions for peacetime and emergencies.

"We create communication and information systems for them that are backed up, and can continue working even in emergency situations including power outages, loss of cell service, loss of communications, any of those directions," explained Mastey.

This means that even in blackout scenarios, emergency responders will be able to communicate and keep serving Israeli citizens, he assured.

Magen David Adom is an example of an organization that YTCOM provided with an emergency communications system that includes radio and satellite communication systems that can be used even in the case of blackouts and loss of power.

He said that in the case of intense aerial attacks or cyber attacks, "MDA will keep working in terms of its operational continuity."

Businesses lag in emergency preparation

While first responders are backed up and Israelis can rest assured that they have communication solutions for emergencies, Mastey added that the Israeli business world is generally not so prepared.

"When we look at the Israeli economy - at private companies, they have not necessarily ensured their operational continuity abilities."

"Whoever does not create backups for themselves, or prepare for a rainy day, with high probability will not function [during an emergency]," he added, saying that this could create financial losses that will "fall on other officials and bodies."

Mastey also touched on what civilians can do to prepare themselves for communications blackouts. As a resident of Israel's Upper Galilee, Mastey is unfortunately familiar with the impact of Hezbollah's attacks on the north on communications.

A fire that burned through a cable left Mastey without internet, TV, or cell service for three days. He and his family were "left with a transistor radio, like in the 70s or 80s."

Mastey recommended that families equip themselves with transistor radios and walkie-talkies in the event communications are down.

He also shared an example of an evacuated moshav in the north that was left without communication for three weeks. Without the internet the security cameras did not work, and the gate to the community would not open.

Part of this type of problem is exacerbated by the lack of a body to manage communications services in the country that would operate within the Communications Ministry, Mastey explained.

This means that no one is making sure that private communications companies are providing good services in the periphery in emergencies, he said.

Big communication companies are defined as vital national infrastructure by the state, which invests in them accordingly, he added.

"[The companies] need to learn to provide service - to provide service to areas that are under fire, in order to make life which is not normal, a little more normal with communications."

"In the world of communication and information systems in the state of Israel, because communication is so privatized, there is no one who knows how to manage [operational continuity of communications]."

In the case of an escalation or of a multi-front war, this will lead to a sorry situation, Mastey said, adding that what Israel is experiencing could be only a taste of further conflict with Hezbollah.