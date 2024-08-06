IFCJ donates $1.62M to strengthen medical infrastructure in northern Israel

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has announced significant donations to strengthen the medical infrastructure in northern Israel.

The ongoing conflict along Israel’s northern border continues to challenge the country's homefront. Fears of a more significant Hezbollah attack or Iran joining the fray have everyone on edge. That’s why IFCJ decided to get involved once more.

This initiative is part of IFCJ's broader efforts to support Israel during the current Israel-Hamas war, which has impacted various sectors, including healthcare, agriculture, and food security.

Two major gifts have been allocated to hospitals in the Galilee region. The Tzafon Medical Center (Poriya) will receive a $1 million donation to equip its Trauma Unit, which has been focusing on readiness in response to recent attacks in Israel's North.

"We are the only medical center in the North that caters to the trauma needs of the entire area," said Dr. Noam Yehudai, Director of Tzafon Medical Center. "Last Saturday, with the massacre in Majdal Shams, we received four of the wounded, including three children and one 22-year-old young man, and if we had been required, we could have received double that amount, all thanks to the trauma room donated by the Fellowship."

Additionally, the IFCJ is investing $620,000 in new equipment and medical supplies for the Italian Hospital in Nazareth.

This support comes at a critical time for northern Israel. IFCJ President Yael Eckstein recently highlighted the situation in Kiryat Shmona, a city near the northern border where about 3,000 of its 20,000 residents have remained despite evacuation orders. These residents include both community leaders staying to protect infrastructure and vulnerable individuals unable to leave.

Homefront security and food security

“The past ten months have proven that every part of Israel is vulnerable to attacks and that we need to ensure that we are investing in our homefront’s capacity to protect our citizens during times of peace and times of war,” Eckstein said.

What else has IFCJ done during the war?

The IFCJ's efforts extend beyond medical support. In July, the organization partnered with HaShomer HaChadash to launch a $2 million food security initiative aimed at addressing challenges faced by farmers across Israel.

This collaboration responds to the significant impact the ongoing conflict has had on the agricultural sector. Since October 7, 89% of farms across Israel have been negatively affected.

Furthermore, the IFCJ has been actively involved in food security projects even before the current crisis. In May of last year, the organization dedicated a new food truck to distribute meals to those suffering from food insecurity as part of a collaboration with Leket Israel.

This initiative is part of IFCJ's annual contribution of over $80 million towards various food security projects in Israel.

Since October 7, the Fellowship has allocated over $75 million to secure Israel's homefront through various civilian defense and emergency response projects.

Safwan Marich, Director of the Security and Emergency Response Division for IFCJ, stressed the organization's commitment to supporting hospitals in the country's periphery, where medical infrastructure needs strengthening and threats from hostile forces are escalating.