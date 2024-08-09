Grapevine, August 9, 2024: Dearly departed 

TO THOSE who knew him, Shai Doron – Jerusalem Foundation president for the past six years, and previously the legendary director of Jerusalem’s Tisch Family Biblical Zoo – was larger than life. This was not only in terms of his personality and height, it was also his ability to incorporate so many and such varied aspects of Jerusalem into his workday and his being.

A fourth-generation Jerusalemite who died suddenly of heart failure at the end of last month while on a working visit to London, Doron lived and breathed Jerusalem. Condolence notices placed in various media outlets by organizations and institutions with which he was professionally involved presented a small indication of how extended an umbrella the Jerusalem Foundation had become under his leadership.

He had been planning to build a public swimming pool in east Jerusalem. Hopefully, the Jerusalem Foundation will bring that plan to reality, and perhaps name the pool in Doron’s memory. As someone who also worked at eradicating the hostilities between Jewish and Arab residents in the capital, it would be fitting to have his name perpetuated in that sector of the city.

■ THE FORMER Jerusalem Dan Pearl Hotel, long a point of contention between the municipality and its French owners, has been targeted for demolition several times but continues to remain standing. Built on the site of the former Hotel Fast (purchased by the municipality from the Armenian Patriarchate in 1974), the property was later transferred to private ownership. The original three-story structure, an elegant building with a large courtyard surrounded by 100 guest rooms, was built in 1891 by architect Theodor Sandel, a German Templer. Originally called the Hotel Howard, it was renamed Hotel Fast in 1907. In the 1930s, the hotel housed the German Consulate and hoisted the Nazi flag. During World War II, the hotel was taken over by the British and converted into a base for Australian troops. It never regained its former glory and eventually fell into neglect and disuse.

After a couple of changes of ownership, a hotel and mini commercial center was built on the site. Because it was not permissible for any building in proximity to be higher than the Old City walls, the new hotel could not be a high-rise, and additional floors had to be added below ground level. Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem (credit: Ami)

The serpentine shape of the banquet hall obviated the need for a segregating screen at ultra-Orthodox events with men seated on one side of the curve and women on the other, unable to see one another. However, the architect had not considered the acoustics. Even when speakers used a microphone, they could barely be heard. Business declined, and the Dan chain bowed out. The building, no longer in use as a hotel per se, has been a blot on the face of the city for over two decades. Finally two years ago, the municipality succeeded in getting a court injunction to have the eyesore removed. The French owners appealed, claiming to have a new plan for the site. How is it that the municipality can change the character of entire neighborhoods against the wishes of the residents, yet can’t remove a building which has officially been designated as dangerous?

The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem

■ THE WALDORF Astoria Jerusalem is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

While returning guests at hotels generally come to know staff members and develop friendly relationships with them, it is also an industry in which people tend to move on after a couple of years, so returning guests will find that the manager of the Guerlain Spa and the food and beverage manager are no longer there. Currently, those positions are held respectively by Michal Zino and Hadar Alfasi. Both women have previously worked at the Waldorf, so their faces will be familiar to some.

Zino, 47, previously a fitness officer in the IDF, worked as an instructor and coach in several fitness gyms in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, developing an interest in the spas at the Mamilla and David Citadel hotels before joining the team at the Waldorf close to 10 years ago, in preparation for the opening of the hotel spa. She was also part of the team in charge of the Waldorf’s private residences. Following a four-year stint in the United States, Zino was welcomed back to the hotel with open arms.

Alfasi, 32, who has an MBA from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, has proven managerial experience in leading work teams. After honing her hospitality skills at the Waldorf, she spent three years working for the Kempinski Hotel before returning to the Waldorf. General manager Avner On noted that Alfasi had been a member of staff when the hotel first opened, and said that he was glad to see her return along with Zino.

■ VOICES OF Pain, Hope and Heroism, a documentary film based on the events of Oct. 7, will be released on Tisha B’Av by Aish Global and screened at Tisha B’Av commemorations around the world on August 12 and 13. The film focuses on the stories of five parents of young people attacked on Oct. 7, illustrating their exceptional resilience and heroism in turning their horrific experience into a force for helping others. The 80-minute film is co-hosted by Aish chief media & marketing officer Jamie Geller and senior Aish educator Rabbi Dov Ber Cohen. Prior to its general release, there was a special showing of the documentary for the media this week.

At Beit Avi Chai, as is customary every year on Tisha B’Av, special films will be screened in the late morning and throughout the afternoon.

