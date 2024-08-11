Yariv Levin: Time to return to judicial reform; gov. enables PM to choose next civil servant czar

Justice Minister Yariv Levin said during Sunday's government weekly meeting that the time had come to revisit the government's controversial judicial reforms.

According to a spokesperson for Levin, the justice minister's comments came in response to calls from a number of ministers to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara over claims that she was intentionally tripping up the government and preventing it from implementing its policies on a number of issues.

According to the spokesperson, Levin responded that "the starting point of the whole matter is the necessary change in the High Court," and that if this time, as opposed to 2023, the "ranks in the coalition will be straightened," a change could be made and Levin will "call on the opposition to reach agreements."

The comments came after the attorney general's office ruled earlier on Sunday that the state could no longer provide daycare subsidies for children of haredi yeshiva students who were legally required to serve in the IDF. It also came after the government approved a measure to enable the appointment of Israel's next Civil Service Commissioner (CSC) that the attorney general's office deemed "not legally viable," a move likely to increase the already high tension between the government and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The Civil Service Commissioner is the official supervisor of the state's tens of thousands of civil servants and is responsible for ensuring the professional and political character of the civil service. The commissioner had broad authority, including approving the allotment of positions and authorities between and within administrative units, establishing administrative regulations for government institutions, chairing an appointment committee for senior civil service positions, and more.

Israeli law simply says that the government appoints the commissioner without laying out the relevant process. In 2018, prior to the appointment of outgoing commissioner Daniel Hershkovitz via an ad-hoc committee, the government at the time, also led by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, decided that it would formulate a regular procedure ahead of the next CSC appointment after consulting with the attorney general other legal bodies.

The attorney general's office presented its recommendation in June, but the government on Sunday rejected it and decided instead for another ad-hoc, one-time solution: Netanyahu will choose the commissioner and then have the choice ratified by Israel's Senior Appointments Advisory Committee, which is responsible for senior appointments – five security-related (Chief of Staff, Mossad head, Shin Bet head, Israel Police Commissioner, and Israel Prison Service chief), and two economic-related (Bank of Israel governor and his or her deputy).

The Senior Appointments Advisory Committee includes four members: A retired High Court judge, the Civil Service Commissioner, and two public representatives chosen by the government. In order for Hershkovitz not to be involved in appointing his successor, Netanyahu's proposal is to replace him with a former civil service commissioner, or a former PMO Director-General, on the condition that neither are currently civil servants.

In a letter to Baharav-Miara on Sunday morning, with copies to the legal advisors of the prime minister's office and the Civil Service Commission, Deputy AG Gil Limon reiterated his opinion that the decision the government was about to take was "not legally viable," and lobbied the government to accept his June proposal.

Limon argued that the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee (SAAC) was an inappropriate venue for appointing the CSC since it only looked into candidates' integrity but not into their professional qualifications. While the SAAC usually approves candidates from a small pool of candidates who are assumed to be appropriate to their high-ranking position, the Civil Service Commissioner can come from a wide variety of fields, and the pool of candidates is enormous. A nominating committee must, therefore, look into qualifications and not just integrity, Limon argued.

Limon added that the fact that Hershkowitz would be replaced on the SAAC by a person of the prime minister's choice tilted the four-member committee in the prime minister's favor, as it would join the two public representatives appointed by his government. This would essentially enable Netanyahu to appoint anyone he wants, Limon said.

Limon argued that the proper procedure for appointing the CSC was what is known as a "search committee," whereby an independent committee actively searches for and approves candidates, and then recommends one or a number of them for the government to choose.

Limon, in June, proposed a five-member search committee comprised of a retired high court judge, a representative of the attorney general, a former civil service commissioner or director general of a major ministry, chosen by the PMO's director general with the AG's consent; an academic who is an expert in public law, chosen by the deans of all of Israel's law schools; and a public representative with significant relevant experience, also chosen by the PMO's director general with the AG's consent.

High Court ruling stresses independence of civil service

Limon also linked the issue to the judicial reforms. He quoted a High Court of Justice ruling that stressed the importance of an independent civil service, and argued that Sunday's proposal would pave the way to the politicization of the entire civil service. Limon argued that could enable the government to weaken and control the civil service, and that a non-political Civil Service Commissioner was essential to prevent this.

Government ministers criticized the makeup of the search committee in Limon's proposal, arguing that it was a power grab by the AG himself, as it gave the AG a spot on the committee and veto power over two other spots. Limon accepted the criticism and proposed to negotiate for a different makeup, with the important factor being the committee's independence as a search committee. In his letter on Sunday, he criticized the government for ignoring his proposal to negotiate.

According to the prime minister's office, government secretary Yossi Fuchs responded during Sunday's government meeting that the current government was not bound by the previous government's decisions, that the letter of the law merely said that the government appoints the CSC and that previous attempts to force the government to form a search committee were struck down by the High Court; and that the attorney general's ruling that the government's proposal was not legally viable was thus an encroachment of the government's authority, which joined what Fuchs argued was a series of attempts by the attorney general to wrest power away from the government.

Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid criticized the government's actions and called on whoever the government chooses as CSC to refuse the appointment. "We will not have a choice when we return to govern to fire you {future CSC], because whoever is elected against the law may not continue serving in his position," Lapid said in a video statement.

National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz wrote on X that "there has never been a government that has demolished the civil service as much as this one, [and] there has never been a government that has dealt with jobs, flights, and coalition funds during wartime, as much as this one."