Defense Ministry spends NIS 715 million to beef up Gaza border security

The Defense Ministry, in partnership with the Tehkumah Authority, the IDF, and the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, on Tuesday announced an NIS 715 million pilot program to boost security in Gaza border communities.

According to the ministry, “This strategic initiative is focused on fortifying physical defenses, enhancing local rapid-response teams, and integrating advanced technological defense solutions.”

Focused on five frontline communities near the Gaza border, the ministry said that the pilot will soon be extended to all key communities in the region.

Questioned by the Jerusalem Post about which communities are among the five and about when the program will be extended to the dozens of other Gaza border communities, the ministry declined to answer.

It could be declining to answer to avoid Hamas knowing which communities have the initial additional protections or to avoid the sensitive politics of the fact that it has chosen certain communities to go first, while others must wait. Further, the program, with the best of intentions, could have rollout complications. An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor missile as rockets are fired from Gaza, in Sderot, Israel, May 10, 2023. (credit: Ammar Awa/Reuters)

The ministry views the large budget provided by the Tehkumah Authority as “a proactive response to the events of October 7, designed to restore safety and confidence as residents return to their homes.”

According to the ministry, “this comprehensive security plan has been meticulously developed over recent months. It includes measures to reinforce local rapid-response teams, upgrade physical barriers such as fences and gates, and deploy state-of-the-art technologies like drones, command centers, and a specialized civilian communication network.”

Further, “this network will link local rapid-response teams directly with regional councils and IDF command centers.”

It was unclear how the new systems hooking up civilian to military networks would avoid additional risks of cyber attacks to the military networks, which are usually closed off from more vulnerable civilian ones.

The launch of the new initiative and a simulation exercise was attended by senior officials, including the Director General of the Israel Ministry of Defense, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Mickey Edelstein, Brig. Gen. Avi Rosenfeld and other defense representatives.

Restoring residents' trust

Zamir stated, "Following the Defense Minister's directive, we are implementing an operational concept with a strong civilian focus to restore security and trust among the residents. The rapid-response teams, which demonstrated exceptional bravery on October 7, are a cornerstone of this initiative. We are committed to continuing their training and providing them with the most advanced tools and resources."

Acting Head of the Tehkumah Authority, Yossi Shelley said, "The launch of this new security pilot is a significant step forward in ensuring peace and personal safety for the residents in the region. So far, the Tehkumah Authority has invested approximately NIS 715 million in defense systems and supplementary measures, and we remain dedicated to providing the highest level of security for these communities."

Head of the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Itamar Revivo thanked Maj. Gen. (Res.) Roni Numa, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Mickey Edelstein, and the members of the local rapid-response teams.