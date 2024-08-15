After October 7, Israeli children need help

For over four decades, ELI, Israel Association for Child Protection, has been at the forefront of battling child abuse and providing essential support for victims. Today, ELI stands alone in addressing all forms of violence against children—physical, sexual, mental, and neglect-related. Despite this daunting task, the organization’s resolve has only strengthened. “A single social worker might be filled with good intentions but cannot provide help if she doesn’t possess resources,” ELI CEO Eran Zimrin notes.

The recent October 7 attacks in Israel brought unprecedented challenges, and ELI’s response was swift and effective. Zimrin recounted how the organization mobilized immediately, arriving at hotels where evacuated families were staying by Monday morning. “We did not know what to expect. We sat in the hotels with four therapists in each hotel,” he shared. “During the first three weeks, we were trying to restore basic abilities to the victims, helping them to drink, eat, sleep, and communicate.”

ELI’s therapists worked tirelessly to provide immediate support, helping victims regain a sense of normalcy. For three weeks, they met with 2,000 victims, ultimately identifying 200 cases that required long-term care and rehabilitation. So far, funding has been secured for 180 of these cases for one year, but most will require longer-term support.

The stories of those impacted are heart-wrenching. “There was a two-year-old boy who, during my three weeks at the hotel, refused to take off his shoes—day or night—in case he needed to run for his life,” Zimrin recounted. The trauma experienced by these children necessitates personalized care plans, focusing on rebuilding trust and safety.

No one is left behind

Funding is crucial for ELI’s mission to continue. “We have our hotline, which takes care of each case; we never turn a caller away,” said Zimrin. The organization also operates school-based awareness and prevention programs that reach children across Israel, fostering a culture of vigilance and protection.

As ELI continues to navigate the complexities of child protection and trauma intervention, its vision remains clear: to create a safer, more compassionate society where every child can thrive. The organization’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach, enhance its programs, and foster community partnerships are all geared toward this goal.

For ELI to sustain and expand its critical work, support from the community and beyond is essential. Donations can help ensure that every child and family in need receives the comprehensive care and support necessary for healing.

