Energy Ministry unveils plan for net zero emissions by 2050

Israel's Energy Ministry presented Thursday a first of its kind plan for reaching net zero emissions in the energy market by 2050, publishing the plan for public comment.

This is the first time the ministry has announced that it has the tools, the knowledge, and the plan needed to reach net zero emissions in the energy market.

The plan includes all sectors in the energy market, both commercial and household energy, as well as shipping and air travel. It is based on the use of technologies that are in advanced stages of development.

Drastic changes must be made in the energy production systems and infrastructure in Israel in order for the country to hit the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, said the ministry.

Because many of the changes require significant infrastructure investment and novel technology use, there are steps that should be implemented starting now despite the goal being for 2050, the ministry said.

The plan's operational steps include transitioning to renewable energy sources, carbon capture and storage, blue hydrogen, use of nuclear energy, and importing clean energy.

None of these steps are enough to bring Israel to zero emissions by themself, said the ministry, explaining that the different methods must be combined to achieve this goal. This diversity will also increase Israel's energy security, the ministry added.

Three different scenarios

The plan is made up of three different options for "scenarios" that would bring Israel's emissions to zero. Each scenario includes the use of a number of technologies, and has one leading technology.

One has a primary dependence on solar energy, another is based primarily on blue hydrogen, and the third is based on nuclear energy.

This is the first time that the ministry has addressed the option of creating electricity from nuclear energy in Israel, and the plan covers the challenges and advantages of such a move. It also lays out how the country could create nuclear energy by 2050.

The plan emphasized the vision for an "energy bridge," that would connect countries in the region. Building the infrastructure to import and export clean energy could enable Israel to fulfill its potential to be a bridge between Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa; creating a common economic project and encouraging investment and information sharing, the ministry said. This could contribute to regional stability, they added.

This is also an opportunity for Israel's hi-tech sector, the ministry added, noting that the average public investment in R&D for energy tech in the OECD is three times higher than it is in Israel, and this plan could make use of Israeli tech talent to make it a global leader.