Losing the North: Evacuees plan protest of gov't inaction

Protests were planned for Thursday by evacuees from Israel’s north, as a deadline they had set for Israel’s government to change its handling of the conflict with Hezbollah expired, the Fighting for the North forum announced.

In mid-July, the organization said that if a “significant change” was not made in the government’s policy towards the North and the handling of attacks by Hezbollah by August 15, the organization would create a tent city on the northern border.

“The state of Israel has lost the North,” said Matan Davidian, an evacuee who coordinates a group of evacuees from Shlomi.

“It’s been nine months since the start of the war, and [many] are uprooted from their homes. If there was a goal for the war in the North, if there was a real desire for a long-term victory, a year or two out of our homes would be an option,” he said.

Davidian added that he was pained that despite attacks on Israel, there was ongoing talk of a “surrender agreement with Hezbollah.” Shlomi, looking south from the industrial zone; Lebanon is to the north. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Planned protests

“It should be clear, if we don’t attack now, there will be no more chances,” he stated.

Protests planned for Thursday included a convoy of hundreds of cars that will leave from Jerusalem and drive north, blocking roads along the way, said the organization.

The heads of northern councils will make a statement in Nahariya in the afternoon, which will be followed by a rally, they added.