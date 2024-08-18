Israel Police arrest woman from east Jerusalem for inciting terrorism

A 20-year-old woman from east Jerusalem was arrested by police in the Jerusalem District for suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism, specifically for Hamas, Israel Police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, she called on Jerusalemites to carry out acts of revenge for Gaza and attack Israel on social media. At the end of her interrogation, a prosecutor's statement was filed against her in preparation for an indictment, which is expected in the next several days.

The suspect is a resident of Ras al-Amud. The investigation began after she posted inciting and pro-terrorism content on social media. Among the posts she uploaded online, the suspect praised and glorified terrorists. She wrote in a post on social media, "Jerusalemites, strike deep into Israel, get blood vengeance for Gaza. Their actions resulted in the deaths of nine settlers, including soldiers," referring to the five individuals pictured in the graphic.

After evidence was gathered by the police, an arrest warrant was issued, and she was arrested for questioning. Israeli security forces blow up the house of terrorist Khairy Alkam, who carried out the shooting attack in Neve Yaakov neighborhood, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, November 15, 2023. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Addition links to support for terrorism

During her interrogation in the Jerusalem District, additional findings were discovered linking the suspect to incitement and support for terrorism.

After the police built an evidentiary case against the suspect, a prosecutor's statement was filed against her.

Past experience has shown a direct link between incitement and support for terrorism and acts of terrorism. The police will continue to work to expose and arrest anyone who incites or supports terrorism and will work to bring them to justice, they said in a statement.