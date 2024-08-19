State attorney recommends criminal investigation against Eyal Golan for calling to ‘wipe out Gaza’

Eyal Golan, one of Israel's most prominent singers, is at the center of a new controversy.

The State Attorney, Amit Aisman, has recommended launching a criminal investigation against Golan on suspicion of incitement to violence against the residents of Gaza.

A statement from Liam Productions, Golan's management company, responded: "Am Yisrael Chai" (The People of Israel live—a phrase symbolizing resilience and continuity in Jewish tradition).

The recommendation stems from comments Golan made a few days after the October 7 attack, in which he called to "wipe out Gaza" and "not leave a single person there." Such remarks are seen as extreme even within the context of Israel's ongoing conflict with Gaza.

Incitement to violence is a serious offense under Israeli law, particularly when it pertains to the sensitive Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These comments have raised concerns about escalating tensions, making the legal implications significant.

The decision on whether to proceed with an investigation now lies with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. Her role as Israel's top legal authority involves balancing free speech with the potential for incitement—an especially delicate task in a country where public opinion and security concerns are deeply intertwined.

Ex-wife’s new relationship

Golan’s response came amid personal turmoil. Last week, it was reported that his ex-wife, Danielle Greenberg, who is also the mother of two of his children, has moved on and is now in a relationship with Richard Orlinski, a French-Jewish artist and businessman more than 20 years her senior.

In what appeared to be a pointed response, Golan released a new song with the Instagram caption, "Thank you for leaving me," which many have interpreted as a deliberate reaction.

Golan, born in Rehovot in 1971, has had a significant impact on Israeli music, particularly within the Mizrahi genre—a popular style that blends traditional Middle Eastern sounds with contemporary pop.

Golan, born in Rehovot in 1971, has had a significant impact on Israeli music, particularly within the Mizrahi genre—a popular style that blends traditional Middle Eastern sounds with contemporary pop.

His career, spanning over two decades, has earned him numerous awards and commercial success. However, his life has also been marked by legal and personal controversies, making him a polarizing figure in Israeli society.

The decision from Attorney General Baharav-Miara will ultimately determine whether Golan faces legal proceedings.

In the meantime, his personal and professional life continues to draw significant public attention, highlighting the challenges of maintaining a public persona in a nation grappling with deep-seated conflicts.