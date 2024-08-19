New details revealed on West Bank terror attack, IDF continues hunt for terrorist

New details were revealed regarding the deadly terror attack that occurred on Sunday in the Bar-On industrial zone near Kedumim in the West Bank.

The attack happened in an open area between two factories when the security guard, the late Gideon Peri, was accompanying workers who were moving from factory to factory. During the walk, the terrorist attacked Peri with a hammer, fatally wounded him, stole his weapon, and fled the scene. Peri was pronounced dead at the hospital.

IDF hunting for terrorist

The hunt for the terrorist, which began immediately after the attack, continued this morning. Many IDF troops, including special units, are currently operating in the area. They set up blockades and continued the pursuit while increasing efforts to locate and apprehend the terrorists.

Peri, 38 years old from Kedumim, was taken to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in critical condition with a severe head injury, where the doctors had to pronounce him dead. He left behind a wife, three children, parents and siblings.

IDF Central Command chief, Major-General Avi Bluth, arrived at the scene of the attack and said: "This is a very serious attack. I met with the commanders and the head of the Kedumim Council at the scene, and I would like to send my condolences to the Peri family and share in their grief.

"We are in pursuit of the terrorist who committed the crime and will soon come to terms with him. At the same time, we will conduct an in-depth investigation to learn and try to prevent similar incidents in the future."

The incident raises questions about the security of the industrial areas in the region and the safety of the Israeli workers. The security officials are expected to examine the security procedures and draw lessons from the event.