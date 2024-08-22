Yair Netanyahu's building in Miami locked down after suspicious object identified - report

Residents at the luxury apartment tower in Miami were put into lockdown on Tuesday after a warning about a suspicious object, as reported by N12.

The tower is home to Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been living there throughout the war.

Yair was not in the tower at the time of the lockdown having only arrived back to his home on Wednesday.

A tower resident told N12 that there had been a fire alarm pulled earlier that day, and although he could not say for certain, he believed it was connected. Yair Netanyahu in Miami, from the Daily Mail (credit: Zak Bennet)

Stay indoors

Residents received a cryptic message from the building management and police department telling them to stay in their apartments and not go near the windows.

After about three hours, residents received another message informing them the lockdown was over and they were free to leave their apartments.

The same resident said that the building's WhatsApp group was filled with rumors, some saying that it was a bomb. Others claimed it was a routine procedure and that people were overreacting.

Much of the panic was driven by the fact that many Israelis lived in the building, along with the fact that Yair lived there.

The resident said that many people were unwilling to discuss the details of the incident due to fear of a breach of contract and inadvertently causing the Israeli residents to leave.

The resident also said that Yair seemed very worried and miserable from the few times he had seen him.