'Disgraceful surrender': Settlers vow to rebuild after Israel demolishes illegal West Bank outposts

On the night between Sunday and Monday, border police officers, along with the Civil Administration, destroyed a number of buildings in the two illegal outposts of Oz Zion and Tzur Harel and the access roads to them.

These are outposts that were previously destroyed by administration inspectors and rebuilt.

"It is sad to see that at a time when our family members are being recruited into the IDF and are at the front, in days when the State of Israel is being attacked by our enemies all around, the security system has decided that we are the real enemy and has sent large forces to destroy our home and prevent Jewish inhabiting of the Land of Israel," said Shmuel Hazani, who is set to be married in two weeks and whose house was destroyed. "We have no intention of breaking, and we will start rebuilding our house today," he declared.

'An eternal disgrace'

Tzur Harel said in response to the destruction Monday morning, "Once again, the security establishment has put harming the settlement and the Land of Israel at the top of its priorities. The disgraceful surrender of the security establishment to the pressure of the Palestinian Authority ministers who support terrorism, who a few days ago visited the terrorist village of Burqa together with an international antisemitic delegation and promised to fight In the Jewish settlement, will be remembered eternally in disgrace."

According to them, "the destruction and the administrative expulsion orders will not discourage us. We will continue with all our strength to hold on to the holy land of our ancestors and avoid a hostile takeover and the establishment of a Palestinian state in the territories of Judea and Samaria." Security forces demolish buildings in two illegal outposts in the West Bank. August 26, 2024. (credit: via walla!)

About a month and a half ago, there were severe clashes between hilltop youth and the security forces during the evacuation of an illegal outpost in the West Bank after Civil Administration officers accompanied by large border police forces came to enforce an illegal structure that was erected on regulated private land in the Oz Zion outpost.

The forces destroyed six buildings on the spot and operated for the demolition of an access road to the place.

During the evacuation of the outpost, the youth tried to prevent its demolition and set fire to tires, a vehicle, and threw stones and Molotov cocktails at the security forces.

In response, the forces used measures to disperse the protests.

In addition, the youth entrenched themselves in some of the buildings, with some sticking their feet in concrete.