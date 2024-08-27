Hanan Ben Ari performs for injured IDF soldiers at the 'Music is the Best Medicine'

A performance by Orthodox singer Hanan Ben Ari at Terminal Hall in Petah Tikva for members of the Belev Echad organization, including IDF soldiers injured during their service took place Sunday night.

The event was nearly canceled after the attack on northern Israel from Hezbollah, which had occurred earlier that day, when the Home Front Command ordered that no mass events be held. However, hours later, when new guidelines were approved, it was decided to go ahead with the event as planned.

Among the attendees were hundreds of soldiers injured in Operation Iron Swords, and they recalled how music like Ben Ari's has helped them work through moments of struggle this past year.

"I was there, in the heart of the storm, during the operation in Gaza two months ago." Omer, a soldier who was injured in Gaza two months ago, shared. "Hanan Ben Ari's music was always my soundtrack during the hardest moments. Now, hearing him here, in front of us, feels like a giant hug for the soul. These moments give me the strength to move forward, to believe in myself and the path I've traveled."

During the performance, an injured soldier on crutches was invited to join the singer on stage to sing his song "Blind Bat."

The entire audience stood up and cheered as the two sang together

"The idea behind Belev Echad is to connect hearts." The founders of Belev Echad, Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler, said. "Today, we see how music, in moments like these, can bridge gaps and unite us all as one. This performance is not just a cultural event; it is an event that strengthens the hearts and souls of all the participants, especially our heroes."

The performance concluded with the entire audience singing along, and many attendees noted that this was an event they would remember for a long time.