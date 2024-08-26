Levin proposes new compromise on High Court appointments

Justice Minister Yariv Levin proposed on Monday a compromise to end a stalemate over the appointment of Israel's next High Court Chief Justice and of three judicial appointments to fill vacancies on the bench.

The proposal came in the form of a letter to Interim Chief Justice Uzi Fogelman, alongside a legal filing in an ongoing petition to force Levin to convene the Judicial Appointments Committee in order to make the appointments.

For decades, Israel's Chief Justice was elected based on his "seniority," i.e. the longest standing justice on the bench. The current longest standing member on the bench is Yitzhak Amit, who belongs to the court's liberal wing. Levin, who chairs the Judicial Appointments Committee and who prefers conservative justice Yosef Elron, has refused to bring the issue to a vote in the committee since former chief justice Esther Hayut retired in October. Another justice who retired in October was Anat Baron, and Levin has also refused to vote on appointments to fill the two vacancies on the 15-member bench. In addition, Fogelman is set to reach the age-70 limit and retire in October, meaning that there are de-facto three appointments that need to be filled.

The nine-member Judicial Appointment Committee includes Levin, fellow minister Orit Strok (Religious Zionist Party), Otzma Yehudit MK Yizhak Kreuzer, Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharrar, three High Court justices, and two members of the Israel Bar Association. The judges, Bar members, and Elharrar, who support appointing liberal justices, enjoy a majority in the committee.

Levin's proposal is that Elron serve as Chief Justice for one year until his expected retirement in September 2025, after which Amit will take over. Regarding the three vacancies, Levin proposed that the first be filled by the representatives of the judicial system on the committee proposing two candidates, of which the elected representatives (MKs and ministers) will choose one; the second be filled in an opposite manner – the elected officials will choose two candidates, and the judicial representatives will choose one of them; and the third be a current Regional Court Judge, and approved unanimously.

Elharrar rejected the proposal, writing on X that the proposal was "bending the rules of the game just because he [Levin] doesn't like them."

"The High Court chief Justice is elected by the Judicial Appointments Committee, with a regular majority, and not based on the minister's whims," Elharrar wrote. "Levin wants to break all the existing norms, weaken the judicial system, and force the high court justices into a corner – under the guise of a recycled and bad faith 'compromise' and nice words like 'broad agreement'. He isn't fooling anyone," Elharrar wrote.

Political agendas

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel, the petitioner in the case attempting to force Levin to appoint a chief justice and fill the vacancies, also rejected the compromise, calling it a "transparent attempt to harm the independence of the Supreme Court." The movement's chairman, Adv. Eliad Shraga, argued that the compromise was merely an attempt to buy time and delay the court's ruling in the case.

"Minister Levin's proposal is not a compromise but a complete surrender to his political agenda; an attempt to desecrate the temple of justice and bring back the judicial overthrow through the front door at a time of war. This will not pass!" Shraga said in a statement.

Amongst other responsibilities, the Chief Justice has the statutory authority to appoint members of a National Committee of Investigation. A number of MKs from the opposition, including Democrats chairman Yair Golan and MK Gilad Kariv, argued that the real intention behind the temporary appointment of Elron was to have Elron appoint the members of a committee to investigate the October 7 Hamas massacre, which the government has yet to