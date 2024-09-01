Israel on fire: Protests erupt nationwide over Gaza hostage deal

Here are some of the best snapshots of the dramatic scenes taking place across Israel following the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Protesters block Northbound Road number 2, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home. (photo credit: AVIV ATLAS)
Tel Aviv - Thousands blocking Begin Rd near the Begin Gate of the Kirya military HQ, demanding the government sign the hostage deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Tally Melamed)
Performance art in Hapil junction in Tel Aviv in calls for a deal now. (credit: Amir Yaacobi)
Protestors at the Pil Junction in Tel Aviv. (credit: Amir Yaacobi)
Tel Aviv - ''End the criminal abandonment'', coffins on display at the Begin Gate. Demanding the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Raya Barkan)
Crowds keep arriving at the Begin Gate in Tel Aviv, demanding a deal now to release the hostages. (credit: DANOR AHARON)
Thousands on the platform at the Hashalom Station near Begin Street. (credit: Nuki Sharir)
Demonstrators protest in Jerusalem

Israelis scuffle with police as they attend a rally calling for the release of Israelis held kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at the entrance to Jerusalem September 1, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Jerusalem - Protesters block the entrance to the city, demand the government sign the deal and bring everyone home. (credit: Courtesy)
Demonstrators protest across Israel

Afula - Protesters demanding the government sign the hostage release deal and bring everyone home, now! (credit: Matan Netzer)
Protestors at the Nahalal Junction calling for a deal to free the hostages now. (credit: Reuven G Sz)
A protestor at the Nahalal Junction. (credit: Reuven G Sz)
A protestor at the massive demonstration in Beer Sheba. (credit: Tanya Zion-Waldoks)
Protestors continue at thr Ra'anana Junction on Highway 4, calling for a deal now. Credit (credit: Micha Vardi )
