Finance C’ttee approves NIS 396m. to extend aid to the residents of North and South

The Knesset's Finance Committee approved a budget swing of nearly NIS 400 million on Monday to extend aid for evacuees from the Northern border and the Gaza perimeter until the end of September.

The funds included NIS 230 million from the budget to develop housing and urban renewal, NIS 33 million from the Education Ministry, NIS 20 million from the higher education budget, NIS 16 million from the budget to rehabilitate and develop the North; and NIS 3 million from the Tekuma Directorate, which is responsible for the rehabilitation of the South. Israeli minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich speaks with Yali Rothenberg, Accountant General of the Ministry of Finance during a press conference at the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on October 19, 2023 (credit: NOAM REVKIN/FLASH90)

Members of the opposition in the committee criticized chairman MK Moshe Gafni for supporting cuts from what they claimed were vital needs and criticized the fact that the argument was being held on a day of the funerals of the two remaining hostages.

Gafni defends budget approval

Gafni responded by arguing that the approval was vital since September had already started, and without the approval, funds for September could not be allocated to the evacuees.

Leader of the opposition in the committee, MK Vladimir Beliak (Yesh Atid) wrote on X, "Instead of cutting from the political funds and unnecessary ministries that plunder public funds during war, the government is again harming the Israeli middle-class that bears the burden, [harming] the local authorities in the north and South, and [harming] growth engines.