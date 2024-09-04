Smuggled in car with yellow hostage ribbon: Police arrest five illegal Palestinian immigrants

Border police officers arrested an illegal Palestinian immigrant who attempted to smuggle four additional illegal Palestinian immigrants into Israel while they were crossing the az-Za'ayyem checkpoint in the vicinity of Jerusalem, Israel Police said on Wednesday.

Security forces noted that the vehicle, which came from the West Bank, sported a yellow ribbon symbolizing support for the hostages detained in Hamas captivity and a car air freshener with an Israeli flag.

Police said the Border police officers subsequently examined the car and found that the driver was an illegal immigrant from the West Bank. With her were an additional four illegal immigrants, with one being hidden in the trunk. In addition, troops found in the vehicle Israeli flags, a Yarmulke, a wig, and Palestinian license plates.

Indictment filed

The police specified that these license plates had been exchanged with Israeli license plates taken from an Israeli car.

Israeli soldiers check cars at a checkpoint near the West Bank City of Jericho (credit: REUTERS)

An indictment was filed against four of the illegal immigrants on charges of attempting to enter or reside in Israel illegally. The arrest of the driver of the vehicle was prolonged.