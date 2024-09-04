Austria temporarily halts mail delivery to Israel due to war with Hamas

An Israeli couple visiting Austria was shocked earlier this week to discover that Austria had temporarily stopped sending mail to Israel due to the ongoing war with Hamas.

The husband, who spoke to The Jerusalem Post from Linz, Austria, shared that his wife had entered a post office to mail postcards to Israel and was informed that Austria was no longer sending mail to the country.

The husband was surprised by the situation, saying, "We couldn’t believe that regular services like mail delivery were affected. It really brought home the global impact of the conflict.”

In response to an inquiry from the Post, the Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the following:

“Indeed, mail delivery has been suspended due to the cessation of Austrian Airlines flights to Israel, which has lasted for approximately three weeks. However, Austrian Airlines is expected to resume flights tomorrow, and the issue should be resolved.” A worker sorts mail at Austrian Post logistics centre in Vienna, Austria, February 15, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER)

The ministry reassured Israeli citizens that this was a temporary issue linked to the disruption in flight schedules, which had a ripple effect on services like mail delivery. They also confirmed that other European countries had not implemented similar measures, although flight disruptions may impact services in other regions as well.

El Al has been flying to Austria

That said, El Al, Israel's national airline, has been flying to Austria and theoretically could have delivered the envelopes and packages.

Earlier on Wednesday, Lufthansa announced it will resume its flights to Tel Aviv from Thursday. According to an update from the company, one of a number of airlines to alter their schedules amid fears of an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In early August, the airline announced that it was suspending flights to the Israeli city, repeatedly extending the suspension measures until up to and including September 4.

Lufthansa emailed a statement late Monday stating that its flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, would remain suspended until and including September 30. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.