Arab-Israeli community announces general strike marking 24 years since October 2000 riots

The Arab Higher Monitoring Committee has announced a general strike on October 1 to mark 24 years since the October 2000 riots, during which 13 Arab rioters were killed.

The strike, planned for Tuesday, will impact businesses, schools, and public places throughout the Arab community, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to the committee, the strike aims to express a collective stance against the ongoing destruction and violence faced by Arabs in Israel, including the demolition of Arab homes and rampant crime within the community.

The committee also cited solidarity with Gaza residents and opposition to the current war as key motivations for the strike.

Committee chairman Mohamed Barakeh emphasized the continuing nature of the conflict, stating that the region appears to be facing ongoing destruction, particularly in the West Bank. He called for increased activism and unity among political and community leaders to ensure the strike's success despite the limitations imposed by the Israeli government.

Lack of state agency to curtail crime

Mazen Ghnaim, head of the Arab Local Authorities Association, mentioned recent discussions with the Prime Minister’s Office about crime in the Arab community. Although he noted some improvements, Ghnaim expressed uncertainty about the outcomes of these discussions and indicated that further meetings with the President are planned.

The October 2000 riots began with mass protests by Israeli Arabs following Ariel Sharon's visit to the Temple Mount.

The demonstrations, driven by concerns over perceived threats to Muslim access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, included roadblocks, attacks on police stations, and clashes with IDF security forces.

The unrest resulted in numerous injuries and fatalities, including the death of an Israeli driver and 13 protesters during confrontations with the IDF and police.