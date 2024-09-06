Woman arrested after throwing sand at Ben-Gvir during Tel Aviv beach visit

Dressed in a white buttoned shirt and trousers, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited Geula Beach in Tel Aviv on Friday, where a protester threw sand at him, Israeli media reported.

A 27-year-old resident of the city was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a public official after she threw a handful of sand at the minister and then fled into the water. The young woman was detained and taken for questioning at the Lev Tel Aviv police station.

הזעקת רוצח בחוף בננה ביץ pic.twitter.com/xVDNAPabKJ — Ami Dror עמי דרור (@AmiDror) September 6, 2024

In footage of Ben-Gvir's visit to Geula Beach, an individual is seen accompanying the minister along the beach, shouting at him, "Murderer! The abductees are being killed in Gaza! Your children need to know - their father is a murderer."

The police stated that the Tel Aviv District took the incident seriously.

"This is a very severe event where a public official arrives with his family to spend time at a Tel Aviv beach, and a local young woman allows herself to throw mud at him," a police official told Maariv. "Despite police calls, she refused to leave the water, forcing the officers to go in and remove her from the sea.” People enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on September 2, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

'Violence is a red line'

"She is currently being investigated and will be detained. Later, she will be brought before a judge for a hearing on extending her detention," the official added. "It should be understood that assaulting a public official is considered a severe offense, and we will treat it as such regardless of the official's identity or political agenda. This is a crossing of red lines."

Following the incident, Minister Ben-Gvir posted on his X\Twitter account, "Today, I came for a few hours with my family to a Tel Aviv beach and was greeted by beachgoers with much support. A small group of left-wing protesters at the beach began shouting at me and calling for me to leave.”

הגעתי היום לכמה שעות עם משפחתי לחוף הים בתל אביב, והתקבלתי בידי הרוחצים בחוף באהדה רבה.קומץ קטן של מפגיני שמאל בחוף החלו לצעוק לעברי ולקרוא לי לעזוב את המקום. זכותם, זהו חופש הביטוי, אבל החוף לא שייך לאבא שלהם.לצד זאת, מודה למשטרה ולמאבטחים שפעלו בנחישות למעצר אישה שזרקה חופן… pic.twitter.com/iELCVqS7yx — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) September 6, 2024

Ben-Gvir further wrote, "They have the right to do so, as this is freedom of expression, but [they do not own the] beach. At the same time, I thank the police and security personnel who acted decisively to arrest a woman who threw a handful of sand at me and my young children. Violence is a red line."

Attorney Nir Alfasa, who represents the suspect in the sand-throwing incident, stated, "The young woman denies the allegations against her. She was swimming in the sea and playing in the sand while the minister was touring and did not even participate in the other beachgoers' shouts against him. Her arrest once again proves that the police easily detains law-abiding citizens instead of fighting criminals. The entire arrest amounts to much ado about nothing."