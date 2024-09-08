Israeli Health Ministry revokes license of psychologist committing sexual offenses on minors

The Israeli Health Ministry has revoked the license of psychologist Idan Kosovsky, whose name was deleted from the ministry's register of psychologists after he was convicted of serious sexual offenses against two minor patients, Walla reported on Sunday.

Kosovsky is currently serving a 55-month prison sentence for these actions. According to the court's decision, since February 2020, Kosovsky has been prohibited from providing any mental health treatment to patients.

"The Health Ministry has a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual abuse and harassment in the healthcare system," the ministry stated. "To thoroughly and comprehensively address this unacceptable phenomenon, the Ministry is implementing various measures, including significantly increasing the severity of punishments recently imposed on offenders."

In February 2023, the Haifa District Court sentenced the child psychologist to 55 months in prison. He denied the charges against him, but after hearing the evidence during the trial, he was convicted. The prosecutor requested a lengthy prison sentence. The judges delayed the start of his prison term to allow Kosovsky to undergo early screening by the Israel Prison Service (IPS), and from the court, he returned home.

Serving in educational institutions

Kosovsky served as a psychologist for educational institutions in Zikhron Ya'akov and Haifa until his arrest. He was also the head of a team and coordinator of family therapy at the Haifa Municipality's psychological services. He treated children, including at a private clinic in his home in Zikhron Ya'akov. According to the indictment on which he was convicted, in 2019, he committed indecent acts on two children who were under his care, including touching their private parts.

“These are among the most serious offenses—sexual offenses against two minors committed by the defendant, who was around 50 years old at the time, while he was responsible for them and entrusted with their physical and mental well-being,” the judges noted. However, they showed leniency toward Dr. Kosovsky, considering “that the defendant is in his 50s and this is his first legal entanglement. He was arrested and spent several months in detention, which was a difficult and traumatic experience for him. After his release from detention, he fully cooperated with law enforcement and did not violate any of the restrictive conditions.”

The judges noted that “the legal proceedings had a significant impact on the defendant, as well as on his family,” and highlighted “the defendant’s positive behavior and contribution to society.”

Kosovsky had been involved in a case that occurred decades earlier, which was investigated at the Beersheba police station but was closed due to the statute of limitations. The High Court of Justice’s decision to allow the publication of his identity led to new complaints against him being filed at the Zikhron Ya'akov police station, where he lived across from an elementary school that referred children to him for treatment, leading to a new investigation, his re-arrest, and the filing of an indictment.