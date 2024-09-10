'Jack Sparrow': Undercover operation leads to arrest of dozens of suspect in smuggling of goods

Police raided the homes and arrested dozens of importers, customs brokers, and agents who worked at the Ashdod Port after an investigation revealed they were suspected of being involved in the smuggling of goods into Israel, the Israel Tax Authority said in a joint statement on Tuesday. Police specified that for four and a half years, an undercover police agent, dubbed "Jack Sparrow," had been operating under the guise of a customs agent at the port.

He began his work in 2020 with the aim of uncovering and investigating smuggling at the port. Over the years, he built connections with importers from around the country and the West Bank and with customs representatives, some of whom had connections with criminal organizations.

After the agent had gained their trust, the suspects began asking him to assist them in smuggling goods arriving in containers to the port of Ashdod by allegedly checking the contents of the containers and declaring their value. The Ashdod Port. (credit: via walla!)

In return, they offered and paid him hundreds of thousands of shekels. It is also suspected that other officials were bribed.

Over the years, as part of his role, the agent inspected hundreds of containers that arrived in Israel. For this, he received bribe money from the suspects in exchange for "turning a blind eye" to goods that had been hidden in the containers in creative ways.

For example, tobacco products were hidden inside mannequins, and luxury clothing and footwear, some suspected of being counterfeit, were hidden in a container containing cheap clothing.

In addition, the agent seized and also participated in dozens of significant operations carried out by the Israel Tax Authority seized containers containing illegal goods hidden in various creative ways.

For example, weapons and ammunition were disposed of carpets that had been rolled; small weapon parts were concealed n create containing screws that were supposed to be distributed throughout the country and the West Bank.

Police seize goods and assets

While raiding the homes of the suspects in Israel and the West Bank, police found and seized over one million shekels in cash, foreign currency, and checks; eight luxury vehicles, documents, laptops, property, and assets suspected to originate from financial crimes.

The suspects are currently being interrogated by the police and are suspected of smuggling goods, bribing a state official, money laundering, and tax offenses, among other things.

The Ashdod Port claimed that no port workers were among the suspects.