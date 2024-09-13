'Gov. abandons us to crime orgs.': Anger in Arab community following Ramle blast

Doctors at the Shamir Medical Center are still fighting to save a two-month-old baby who was critically wounded in a deadly explosion in Ramle on Thursday, in which four people were killed, including two children.

A 6-year-old girl who was also wounded in the blast remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The main street in Ramle became a battleground between crime families yesterday following a massive car explosion that rocked the city. Four people were killed in the explosion, including a mother and daughter, a woman and another child. The names of those killed are Duaa Abu Halawa, Sila Abu Halawa, a ten-year-old boy, Muhammad Abu Halawa, and 14-year-old Lin Maghrabi.

The families of the victims clashed with the police outside Shamir Medical Center on Thursday. Three residents of Ramle were arrested on suspicion of violating public order and assaulting policemen. The head of the opposition, Yair Lapid, verbally attacked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that he failed in his duty.

"Ben-Gvir is currently standing at a bloody crime scene in Ramle, and instead of taking responsibility, he continues - as he always does - to whine about the ombudsman," he said. "Many ministers have failed at their roles before him, but Ben-Gvir is the first to turn failure into a profession."

The Abraham Initiatives, an NGO jointly run by Jews and Arabs aiming to promote integration and equality, blamed the government for the violent incident. Members of the Arab community march as they protest against the violence in their community, in the northern Israeli city of Haifa. August 31, 2023 (credit: FLASH90)

"The complete abandonment of the Arab community has reached new heights," they said. "Victims of violence and crime are also victims of policy. The current government's policy, which abandons Arab citizens at the mercy of crime organizations, is to blame. The government must change its policy. Its racism towards Arabs undermines the foundations of the state. The Prime Minister must take control immediately, fire the ineffective National Security Minister, and implement the proven government anti-crime model."

169 Arabs have lost their lives in Israel since the beginning of 2024 in circumstances related to violence and crime. Data from the Abraham Initiatives shows that in the corresponding period last year, there were 174 victims, and the year ended with an all-time high in the number of people killed.