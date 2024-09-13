US envoy Amos Hochstein to meet Netanyahu, Gallant for talks on de-escalation with Hezbollah

Amos Hochstein, senior advisor to President Biden, is set to arrive in Israel on Monday for talks focused on Lebanon. US officials have expressed growing concern over the increasingly heated rhetoric coming from the IDF, especially in the Northern Command, about the possibility of war with Lebanon. During his visit, Hochstein is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defense Minister Gallant, and other top security officials.

White House spokesperson John Kirby noted that Hochstein’s trip is part of the Biden administration’s ongoing efforts to prevent the opening of a second front. Earlier this week, a senior American official warned of the potential for an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, stating that such an escalation could result in "catastrophic consequences and unpredictable outcomes."

The American official's comments, made during the MEAD conference in Washington, coincided with Israel’s increasing preparations for a potential escalation in Lebanon, including scenarios where forces could be redeployed from Gaza for a preemptive strike against Hezbollah.

“There’s no such thing as a controlled war. This isn’t a game. I don’t doubt the capabilities of the IDF, but both sides need to understand that the consequences would be severe,” the American official warned. He further cautioned that those in Israel advocating for war with Hezbollah to allow northern residents to return home must recognize the risks: “In such a scenario, many Israelis could be killed, and many others might not have homes to return to.”

He also challenged the belief that a war would lead to a quick resolution: “There’s this idea that we can go to war, eliminate all of Hezbollah’s missiles, and everything will be fine. It’s not that simple. There’s no magic solution. You can’t obliterate the other side. Israel could end up paying a heavy price and still not achieve its objectives.” Smoke is seen as fires broke out across Israel's North due to a Hezbollah rocket assault on September 4, 2024 (credit: ISRAEL FIRE AND RESCUE AUTHORITY)

It all comes back to diplomacy

The official emphasized that a war in Lebanon would likely lead to international intervention, resulting in a diplomatic settlement very similar to the one currently under discussion.

Last week, American and Israeli officials held a virtual meeting to discuss efforts to prevent a war with Hezbollah, even in the event that a ceasefire in Gaza and a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon cannot be reached.