Likud members join MK Moshe Arbel in support for unity government

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel has confirmed that the recent talks on Thursday with Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party were held to establish a unity government.

Following discussions with Yesh Atid Party Chairman Yair Lapid, MK Gadi Eisenkot of the National Unity Party, and Ori Hacohen, CEO of the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, Arbel explained, "The meeting at the Knesset with Lapid and Eisenkot, requested by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, aimed to call on opposition members to join a unity government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

Arbel clarified that negotiations on the matter are solely the responsibility of Shas Party Chairman Arye Deri.

In the last few days, coalition members have been pushing for a unity government. Ministers Miki Zohar and Gila Gamliel have expressed their support for the initiative, while MK Eli Dellal posted on X/Twitter, "In light of the challenges we face, we must set aside differences and unite. This is the call I hear from families of the abducted and fallen, and this is my call to my fellow members of Zionist parties: It’s time to unite!"

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionist Party) echoed similar sentiments, stating, "We are in a historic period that demands unity. The challenges ahead require a united front. This war, with its complexities, demands difficult decisions that impact Israel’s values and security. We need solidarity and mutual responsibility like never before." MK ARYE DERI leads a parliamentary faction meeting of his Shas party, in the Knesset, last month. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Alternative to Otzma Yehudit

Two weeks ago, Arye Deri met with the Hostage and Missing Families Forum to discuss forming a unity government, possibly replacing Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, in the coalition. Deri is believed to be pushing for an interim government, lasting around six months, to facilitate a hostage release deal and end the conflict in the north, after which elections could be held.

Minister Arbel’s discussions with Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party, backed by MK Deri, have been described as "an initiative to establish a government focused on the return of the abductees."

A senior Shas figure added, "Netanyahu understands that, even if a hostage release deal becomes possible, he will not have the political support within the current coalition, making the formation of a new coalition crucial."

In a recent meeting with the parents of hostages Agam Berger and Naama Levy, Arbel reiterated, "The government’s primary task should be the return of the hostages and the establishment of a broad unity government."