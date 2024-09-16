Knesset approves tens of thousands of shekels worth of benefits for relatives of Hamas hostages

The Israeli government has approved financial assistance for families of hostages held by Hamas—offering grants, subsidies, and legal support, according to a Sunday Knesset Spokesperson announcement on behalf of the Advancement of the Status of Women and Gender Equality Committee.

The support the government has approved includes retroactive subsidies for public daycare meant to help families with young children. These payments will cover 2024 and continue into 2025, with each family receiving about 2,800 NIS.

"The series of benefits we heard about today is an important and welcome step by the Directorate and government ministries. We will support the families until all hostages return home," stated Committee Chairperson MK Pnina Tamano-Shata.

Additionally, monthly grants have been approved, offering 3,000 NIS for children under three years old and 1,500 NIS for children aged three to six. It was also confirmed that families’ income will not drop below 38,000 NIS per month, according to the announcement. MK PNINA Tamano Shata and German Bundestag President Barbel Bas attend a special Knesset committee meeting in November, titled: ‘Crimes against humanity committed by Hamas against women in the events of October 7.’ (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Legal aid will also be provided to women from affected families, ensuring they have the legal support they need. In terms of financial aid, a NIS 3,600 grant will be given to each family for six months, provided by the Los Angeles Jewish Federation Fund.

Support for families

Additionally, a one-time emergency payment of NIS 16,800 will also come from the Jewish Agency’s Fund for Terror Victims. Moreover, the National Insurance Institute announced financial support for grandparents who have reduced their work hours to care for these families, which will be paid similarly to unpaid leave benefits.

Tamano-Shata stressed that the government must support these families until their loved ones return home, emphasizing, "We are dealing with a painful issue and an unimaginable reality. The voices of the women who spoke at the previous meeting resonated across every home in Israel - women who were once captives themselves or whose partners remain captive.”

The chairperson then explained, “These women have been struggling since October 7, and we are all praying for the swift return of all captives. Until that happens, the state must provide all necessary assistance to the survivors and their families,” stressed Tamano-Shata.

Tamano-Shata’s words can be seen as a vow that the committee will strive to ensure families receive the help they need to live as normal a life as possible during the ongoing Israel-Hamas War.

Her words and the financial support the Knesset approved come following a meeting where families, many of whom have survived captivity or have relatives still held by Hamas, shared their stories.