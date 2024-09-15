'I want to start wearing a kippah': 13-year-old former hostage on spiritual awakening after release

A 13-year-old Israeli boy, one of the hostages released in the November hostage deal, shared an emotional post on Instagram reflecting on his connection with God during his harrowing experience in captivity. In the post, Yagil Yaakov expressed his deep gratitude to the Almighty for providing him with strength and protection throughout his ordeal.

"When I’m often asked what my true connection with the Almighty is, I answer that during captivity, what kept me going was the belief that I wasn’t alone—that He was with me, this One who, although He didn’t manage to protect me from being kidnapped, definitely protected me throughout my time in captivity," Yaakov wrote.

Yaakov was among the civilians abducted by Hamas during a deadly assault on Israeli border communities in October. After spending several weeks in captivity, Yaakov was released as part of a ceasefire agreement brokered between Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt and Qatar. His release, along with other hostages, brought relief to his family and the broader Israeli public, though many others remain in captivity.

Religion helping Yaakov endure difficult circumstances

In his social media post, Yaakov recounted how his faith in divine providence helped him endure the difficult circumstances. "That’s what’s called divine providence, divine providence that I truly think I always felt before. I always felt Him with me, protecting me from every trouble and obstacle," he shared.

Upon his return, Yaakov revealed that he felt a strong urge to express his faith outwardly by adopting religious practices, including wearing a kippah and tzitzit. Despite being met with skepticism and laughter from those around him, Yaakov remained steadfast in his commitment. "I told them that throughout my time in captivity, I thought about it," he wrote. Hostage signs seen on Jaffa street in Jerusalem, September 15, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Yaakov’s post comes during the period of Selichot, the traditional prayers of repentance recited in the lead-up to the Jewish High Holidays. He expressed a profound sense of gratitude and a desire to seek forgiveness during this time. "I feel that I have a lot to ask forgiveness for, and I also feel a strong enough connection to go and express my gratitude—to say thank you for protecting me from my enemies, from our enemies."

In closing, Yaakov offered a heartfelt prayer for the safety of those who remain in captivity, writing, "Father, thank you for the privilege of being here. You chose the right path for me, and you won’t regret it. I love you, Tata, and I’m sure you’re trying to protect those hostages who are still there."