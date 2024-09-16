Gal Gadot and President Issac Herzog are optimistic about the future

Though concerned about the virulent rise in antisemitism and other challenges facing the Jewish People around the world, President Isaac Herzog and celebrity actress Gal Gadot, best known for her role as Wonder Woman, are optimistic about the future.

The two engaged in a video conversation on Sunday night as part of the launch of a new initiative called The Voice of the People.

Actually, it's not such a new initiative. Back in 2004, then President Moshe Katsav, with the support of Iranian-American philanthropist and entrepreneur Yunes Nazarian, proposed a Jewish Assembly or parliament made up of equal numbers of Israeli and diaspora leaders to work in tandem for the benefit of Israel and Jews around the world.

The following year, again with Nazarian's support, Katsav convened an investigative forum of academics, politicians, and jurists to examine alternatives to the structure of the Israeli government. At that stage, he said, most immigrants who had arrived in Israel had come from nondemocratic countries and had brought unsatisfactory customs with them.

Katsav thought it was time to change the system. He did not succeed, but just like The Voice of the People, that issue is again being floated in certain circles to create greater political stability. President Isaac Herzog. (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

The voice of the people doesn't seem to have any effect on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who continues to do as he sees fit, regardless of public opinion.

The new initiative, designed to unify Jewish communities, will consider applications for a non-institutional global council.

How this will work is anyone's guess, given that organizations such as the World Jewish Congress and the World Zionist Organization are among numerous global Jewish organizations that have impressive achievements to their credit but still have trouble getting their act together, partially due to severe political differences.

In their conversation, Herzog and Gadot were each optimistic about the Jewish People's resilience, with Gadot convinced that "We will prevail."

The two also spoke of the sharp spike in antisemitism following the Hamas assault on southern communities on October 7. Herzog reiterated his viewpoint that the crisis will lead to new opportunities.

When Herzog asked Gadot what it feels like to be Jewish and Israeli at this time, her reply was, "I feel like there is life before October 7, and life after. No one thought something so horrific could happen in 2023, but through all the horror, there is something amazing about our people - no revenge, but hope, light, and love... We will prevail, but the only way is by being united." This echoed something that Herzog has often said, including his recent call for an emergency national unity government.

Responding to Gadot, he said, "We know we are a small nation, but in unity there is strength. We have always overcome when we stood together to have dialogue and to shape our future."

Herzog tries to have family members of hostages at most of the events he hosts or participates in.This occasion was no exception.

Daniel Lifshitz

Israeli soccer player Daniel Lifshitz, whose grandparents were taken hostage by Hamas, spoke of the wars in which his grandfather had fought and urged the global Jewish community to come together to rally on behalf of the hostages. "When I speak, I say that peace is held hostage in Gaza," he said. "The world needs to hear this. Sport can play a huge role - if we amplify this message."

Shirel Dagan-Levy

The Voice of the Jewish People already has a CEO, Shirel Dagan-Levy. The concept calls for 150 Jewish leaders to convene monthly to develop strategies.

Crises tend to bring out the leadership qualities in people who never previously had leadership roles. This has been proved among the hostage families whose members have summoned resources which some never knew they had.

Such people should surely be members of The Voice of the People Global Council. It should be noted that some have travelled the globe to create awareness of the plight of the hostages and the urgency of securing their freedom.