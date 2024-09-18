October 7 and the war in Gaza severely impact Israel’s youth at risk. KKL-JNF is helping

October 7 and the ongoing war in Gaza are exacting a heavy price on Israeli society and this is especially true for youth from difficult socio-economic backgrounds, according to Shimon Abuchasira, manager of the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael - Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Houses for Excellence.

“This period is full of challenges and vulnerable children throughout the country are especially impacted by the uncertainty and continuous mental hardship,” he said.

Under the leadership of its Education and Community Division, KKL-JNF has launched a program to create alternative frameworks for teenagers who have fallen through the cracks of the educational system, a pressing issue these days as the number of affected teens is rapidly increasing. A program for youth at risk supported by KKL-JNF. (credit: Courtesy of Merchavim Institute )

The ongoing war only intensified the urgency of KKL-JNF's work with youth at risk. Abuchasira mentioned the evacuees and their families, both from the south and the north. "They have been disconnected from their natural, educational, and safe environments," he said. Yet these harsh conditions brought out the best in the young people Abuchasira works with. "In this climate," he shared, "our youth, driven by a sense of solidarity, have taken the initiative to honor fallen IDF soldiers and support their families by creating memorial corners. This remarkable effort reflects their deep connection and commitment to their community.

Established first in response to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the initiative has become increasingly vital as ongoing conflicts disrupt the lives of vulnerable communities across Israel.

"The goal of our department is to create alternative frameworks for at-risk youth based on KKL-JNF's values," Abuchasira explained.

KKL-JNF operates across dozens of municipalities, focusing on areas classified by the government as “socioeconomically disadvantaged.” "We collaborate with local authorities and organizations that specialize in youth work to develop tailored solutions for each community," Abuchasira said. This collaborative approach enables KKL-JNF to create better opportunities for at-risk youth and empower them to transform their lives.

Abuchasira noted that they believe in a holistic approach that targets each individual's strengths. By doing so, he said, they ensure that every boy or girl can find personal fulfillment, which later translates into becoming valuable members of society. "Practical work—such as woodworking, welding, or guiding outdoor activities," he explained, "not only enhances skills that they naturally have but also allows them to learn to mentor and support others."

He spoke at length about the values that drive KKL-JNF's mission: "Zionism, love for the land, sustainability, and social equity are deeply embedded in everything we do."

As with every program, however, financial challenges are hard to avoid, Abuchasira explained. "Every boy and girl require different education and care," he said, "and we aim to provide them with their own optimal framework." To meet these needs, expand, and reach those who need it, Abuchasira's program requires resources almost all over the country. "We are creating something big," he concluded.

This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF.