Footage of pager explosions in Lebanon, wounded individuals spread on social media

Initial reports claimed that injuries were listed in Beirut’s Hezbollah-controlled Dahia neighborhood, as well as in the northern Beqaa valley area, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Southern Lebanon, Nabatiyeh, and others.

Ali Shoaib, a prominent pro-Hezbollah reporter at the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar, wrote on his X account:

“Medical staff, nurses, doctors, and anyone working in the health sector are required to go to the government hospital in Nabatieh for assistance…” “Oh Allah, your mercy.” He also called on the people of the Dahia neighborhood and Nabatiyeh to go and donate blood, symbolizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite this, official Hezbollah outlets have remained silent for the time being. However, others reported online that “Israel infiltrated Hezbollah’s pagers” and accused it of trying to commit a mass assassination operation, with dozens injured across the country.

Some Lebanese outlets called on their followers to stay away from any pagers they hold, while others expanded the instructions to cellphones as well, fearing an “Israeli infiltration” to these devices as well. Hundreds of members of Hezbollah were seriously wounded in explosion in Beirut. September 17 2024. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

“A limited number of pagers carried by the people of the resistance in Lebanon exploded in a hostile technical operation, but precaution dictates that the devices be removed immediately,” tweeted Ali Mattar, a university professor in Beirut.

Hezbollah followers asked not to post footage

Likewise, some pro-Hezbollah users called on their followers not to upload any footage or mention names of those damaged by the apparent cyberattack, explaining that “the enemy is watching.”

Many users tweeted explanations of pagers exactly are, showcasing the rarity of its usage among ordinary citizens and perhaps strengthening the belief that it was used mainly by Hezbollah militants.