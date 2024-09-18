Tel Aviv ranks 41st globally with 82 centi-millionaires, fueled by thriving tech industry

According to Henley & Partners and New World Wealth Research Centi-Millionaire Report 2024, Tel Aviv is ranked 41 worldwide in terms of the number of residents who are centi-millionaires (possessing liquid investable wealth of at least $100 million).

The report found that 212 centi-millionaires live in Israel, up 62% over the past ten years, including 82 in Tel Aviv. A major reason for this is the large number of successful tech companies in the city, including Check Point, Wix, Waze, and monday.com, as well as global tech giants like Intel and IBM. Jerusalem and Netanya also contribute to the large number of centi-millionaires in Israel. People enjoy the beach in Tel Aviv on September 2, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Henley & Partners see the number of centi-millionaires in Israel continuing to grow, albeit at a less dramatic pace than China and the US.

The report said, “This exclusive club has grown globally by 54% over the last decade, but the geographic distribution of this super-rich explosion across different regions is revealing.

Other countries with centi-millionaires

America and China have experienced what can only be described as a centi-millionaire boom, significantly outperforming their European counterparts.”

The report found 29,350 centi-millionaires worldwide, up 54% from ten years ago.

The world’s three cities with the highest number of centi-millionaires are New York (744), the San Francisco Bay area (675), and Los Angeles (496), followed by London (370), Beijing (347), Singapore (336), Shanghai (322), Hong Kong (320), Chicago (290), and Paris (286).