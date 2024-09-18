Ex-Defense Minister, IDF chief Moshe Ya'alon named as target of Hezbollah assassination attempt

Former Israeli Defense Minister and IDF Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon was the target of a Hezbollah assassination plot foiled by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Tuesday, the Police reported the following day.

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, the Police added.

The Shin Bet said in a statement on Tuesday that it had seized an explosive device attached to a remote detonation system, using a mobile phone and a camera, that Hezbollah had planned to operate in the coming days from Lebanon.

Ya'alon was informed by security forces and briefed according to the developments.

According to the Shin Bet, the infrastructure behind the plot is the same one responsible for last September’s failed attack at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Former Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016 (credit: REUTERS)

The device that was discovered bears similarities to the bomb used in last year’s attempt, which was intended to target a senior Israeli official.

Explosive equipped with remote activation mechanism

The explosive was equipped with a remote activation mechanism based on a camera and cellular system, meant to be triggered from Lebanon by Hezbollah operatives.

The Israeli security establishment believed that Hezbollah was also behind the attack in September 2023.

“It should be emphasized that this infrastructure has been under surveillance for some time,” the Shin Bet said.

This is the third Hezbollah explosive device discovered in Israeli territory in the last two years. In March 2023, an explosive detonated at the Megiddo Junction, severely injuring 21-year-old Shareef ad-Din from Salem.

Details later emerged about how the terrorist managed to infiltrate Israel: he used a ladder to bypass the fence and then traveled dozens of kilometers into Israel without being detected.

Reuters contributed to this report.