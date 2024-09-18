From beeper to bomb: Hezbollah's pager crisis explained - opinion

In the annals of military ingenuity and technological sabotage, few operations can match the stunning attack on Hezbollah terrorists. Reports indicate that thousands of Hezbollah operatives, the vast majority of whom were active in civilian areas, were targeted by the explosive sabotage of their own pagers, with the devices detonating simultaneously in a coordinated strike. This daring operation represents a masterclass in the weaponization of ubiquitous technology against our enemies.

The engineering prowess behind this mission cannot be overstated. Modifying a seemingly innocuous device like a pager is a complex task, requiring a deep understanding of both software and hardware. Even the most basic customizations, such as altering settings to enhance functionality, demand technical acumen.

More advanced modifications, involving the bypassing of manufacturer restrictions through rooting or jailbreaking, necessitate a sophisticated grasp of the device’s operating system. Such actions, which would typically allow for the installation of custom ROMs and grant access to system files, also carry the risks of voiding warranties and compromising device security.

The true brilliance of this operation, however, lies in the hardware modifications. The miniaturized explosive charge that was somehow integrated into the pagers speaks to an unprecedented level of technological expertise. Such a component would have required meticulous planning and execution to avoid detection, ensure reliability, and maximize impact. The fact that these explosives were successfully triggered in a coordinated manner across thousands of devices is a testament to the meticulousness of the planners.

The implications of this sabotage extend far beyond the immediate damage inflicted on Hezbollah. The attack has sent a powerful message to our adversaries: Any device, no matter how mundane, can become a weapon against you. In an era where technology permeates every aspect of life, this operation showcases the potential for that technology to be turned against those who would seek to do us harm. A person is carried on a stretcher outside American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) as people, including Hezbollah fighters and medics, were wounded and killed when the pagers they use to communicate exploded across Lebanon. Beirut, Lebanon September 17, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

For Hezbollah and its ilk, the era of technological innocence is over. Hezbollah leaders instructed their operatives to stop using cell phones and switch to beepers. At this point, every beeper, every phone, every device now represents a potential threat. The trust Hezbollah placed in these tools has been shattered, replaced with a pervasive sense of unease and suspicion. This is a victory not just in terms of the immediate damage inflicted but in the long-term psychological and operational impact on our enemies.

In a world where terrorism seeks to exploit every advantage, this operation is a powerful reminder of our capacity for technological ingenuity and asymmetric warfare. It is a testament to the brilliance of our engineers, the cunning of our planners, and the resolve of those who would seek to protect us from the forces of hatred and extremism.

Let this be a warning to all those who would seek to do us harm: In the era of ubiquitous technology, every device can become a weapon. And those who would seek to destroy us will always be met with the ingenuity, the resolve, and the technological prowess of the forces of freedom and justice.

This is not just a military victory, but a triumph of the human spirit over the forces of darkness. It is a reminder that as long as we have the determination to defend ourselves, the ingenuity to adapt, and the resolve to never forget the threats we face, we will always emerge victorious.

So let us marvel at this technological miracle.

Let us honor the brilliance of those who made it possible.

And let us never forget the power of our ingenuity in the face of those who would seek to destroy us. For in the end, it is not the devices that make us strong, but the resolve of the people who wield them.

Louis Liblin is an expert in military strategies and innovation, and advises on and teaches military innovation, wireless systems, and emergency communications, at military colleges and agencies; and is founder of a consulting group for emergency management, cybersecurity, IP, and communications.

Dr. Michael J. Salamon is a psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse. He is director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.