Austin praises gallant as Netanyahu plans to fire defense minister - US official

A senior US Department of Defense official said that United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin "praised [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant for the stability and judgment he brings to the US-Israel relationship."

The American official added that Austin expressed his appreciation for the trust and open dialogue with Gallant.

Another senior US official addressed the political turmoil in Israel and told Walla: "Firing an experienced defense minister like Gallant in the middle of a war in Gaza and possibly before a war in Lebanon would be a crazy move."

Why it matters

Austin's praise and support for Gallant come amid Prime Minister Netanyahu's plan to dismiss the defense minister in the near future.

The US administration's decision to make this statement public signals that the Biden administration wants Gallant to remain in his position. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli minister of Defense Yoav Galant hold a joint statements at HaKirya base in Tel Aviv on October 13, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Netanyahu and Gideon Sa'ar have been negotiating two ministerial positions in the current government, one for Sa'ar and another for Elkin.

They also discussed Sa'ar's return to the Likud party in the next elections, with at least two high-ranking slots reserved for him on the party list. If the agreement is signed, Elkin is expected to take up a new position in the government. One of the options discussed is North Minister, a new position.

As part of the agreement, Sa'ar is expected to have veto power on matters related to the judicial overhaul.

According to sources familiar with the details, the agreement will likely include a clause stipulating that no legislative steps regarding the judicial overhaul will be advanced without the consent of all coalition members.

This would give Sa'ar, one of the leading opponents of Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial overhaul, veto power over any future legislation on the matter.