'Could be a declaration of war': Nasrallah blames Israel for comms. explosions across Lebanon

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addressed the recent explosions of Hezbollah devices in Lebanon and admitted that he was in touch with Israel about the attacks during his speech delivered on Thursday.

The attacks took place on both Tuesday and Wednesday, and Nasrallah noted that he knew there would be another round of explosions on Wednesday after the first round.

"On Tuesday, I received messages from Israel to stop the attacks. Otherwise, there would be another strike on Wednesday," Nasrallah explained.

Additionally, Nasrallah spoke about the displaced citizens in Israel's North. He stated, "The enemy's [Israel's] talk about shifting the weight to the north is mixed after expanding the war's objectives by returning its settlers to the north of occupied Palestine."

"Can you return the displaced to the north?" Nasrallah asked. "We accept this challenge, and you will not be able to return them and do whatever you want. The only way to return the displaced to the north is to stop the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank." Smoke rises from a mobile shop as civil defence members gather in Sidon, Lebanon September 18, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/HASSAN HANKIR)

Nasrallah opened his speech by thanking "the Lebanese government, the Ministry of Health, and the civil defense institutions for their efforts. What has happened over the past two days deserves recognition and a firm response. There are many eye injuries, and hospitals are under pressure as they work tirelessly. I commend the families of the martyrs, both at home and on the southern front, for accepting the honor of martyrdom, and I wish the injured a swift recovery."

Nasrallah also expressed gratitude to Iran, Iraq, and Syria for their medical support in the aftermath of the attacks. He went on to accuse Israel, stating, "Israel issued thousands of summonses and detonated them simultaneously. The Israeli enemy has violated all laws, regulations, and red lines. Numerous bombings targeted hospitals, markets, public roads, homes, and other areas heavily populated by civilians."

He continued, "We expect the number of casualties to rise due to these radio bombings. Dozens of deaths and countless injuries have yet to be fully reported, but the toll is very high. The enemy is aware that there are 4,000 beeper holders, all of whom are Hezbollah members, meaning they deliberately killed 4,000 in an instant. Israel showed no regard for the fact that these beeper holders were in civilian areas or using civilian means."

"The attacks were massacres"

"What happened was a major terrorist operation," Nasrallah declared. "We will define the events of Tuesday and Wednesday as massacres. We have established several internal investigation committees, explored all scenarios and possibilities, and have reached an almost final conclusion: these massacres amount to war crimes or a declaration of war."