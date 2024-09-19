20 MKs demand Netanyahu cancels new security co-op with Palestinian Authority

Twenty MKs demanded on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancel a recent decision to enable 500 Palestinian security officials to join the IDF in ongoing counterterror operations in the West Bank and Jordan Valley.

The demand, led by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Harmelech, came in the form of a letter addressed to the prime minister, defense minister, Shin Bet head, and IDF chief of staff.

Signees included MKs from Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionist Party, Likud, and the opposition United Right party.

The signees wrote that the decision was a continuation of the mistaken Oslo Accords assumption that the PA was a "moderating force" in the region.

In addition, the signees argued that the PA "funded, incited, and taught terror", and warned against a scenario where the Palestinian security officials "turn their guns" against Israeli troops. PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the Turkish parliament in Ankara, earlier this month. He is currently serving the 20th year of the four-year term to which he was elected in 2005 (credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS)

The MKs did not address the fact that Israel has been cooperating with PA security forces for many years.

Preventing a disaster

"Mr. Prime Minister, you requested that someone 'seize you by the lapel of your coat' prior to October 7, and here we are seizing you by the lapel today in order to prevent the disaster of tommorow," the MKs wrote.

"We expect that you act to chamge the dangerous conception and prevent the PA's people from acting alongside us, because such a platform for terror and mass slaughter," they concluded.