Ben-Gvir's driver indicted for reckless driving and running red light - report

The Police have filed an indictment against National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's driver following a car crash, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

In April, after leaving the scene of a stabbing attack in Ramle, Ben-Gvir in the car when his driver crashed the vehicle. He and his daughter, who was in the car with him, were hospitalized for minor injuries, along with Idan Damotov, who sustained moderate injuries.

According to reports, Ben-Gvir's driver, Moshe Eichenshtein, a 23-year-old from Kiryat Arba, is accused of running a red light, reckless driving, and causing injuries and damage.

Footage of the accident shows Ben-Gvir's car entering the intersection and colliding with another vehicle before overturning. According to the report, a police source confirmed that the minister's car had run a red light.

"I'm glad that justice has been served, and they finally understood who is at fault and who is not. In recent weeks, I've been able to return to my business, the barbershop where I meet people I love so much. We took a significant hit six months ago, but we’re back on our feet despite everything," Damotov told N12.

Dashcam footage of Itamar Ben-Gvir's car crash, April 27, 2024. (Credit: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Act)

Damotov's lawyer, Rafat Asdi, told N12, "Finally, the police were convinced by our claims and filed an indictment against the minister's driver. " Asadi represents one of the accident victims. We consistently maintained that he was responsible for causing the crash."

Ben-Gvir's record of traffic violations

Last year, KAN News reported 78 recorded traffic violations involving the minister's car. The report noted that Ben-Gvir himself had been caught 19 times driving without a seatbelt and had incurred approximately 30,000 NIS in traffic fines.

According to the indictment, the minister's driver entered the intersection while the light was red in his direction of travel. Eichenshtein did not notice Damotov's vehicle and did not reduce his speed. The indictment clarified that the driver failed to take the necessary precautions.