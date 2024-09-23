Sentence of Elad axe terrorists postponed due to scabies outbreak in prison

The sentencing of the two terrorists responsible for the terror attack in the central city of Elad, which resulted in the death of three residents, has been postponed due to a claim by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) that the terrorists were inflicted by a scabies outbreak in the prison they were in, KAN News reported on Monday.

The terror attack in Elad occurred in 2022 after Jenin residents Assad al-Rafai (19) and Tzabahi Abu Shakir (20), who worked in Elad and knew the area, infiltrated the city and killed three residents with an axe.

The postponement of their sentencing due to a scabies outbreak in the prison was initially reported in May. The KAN report added it was not possible to sentence the terrorists under the circumstances as their presence as defendants was required in court.

Despite the ongoing war, the Lod District Court ordered the sentencing to proceed but was forced to delay the case. Israeli Security and rescue personnel work at the scene following an incident in Elad, in central Israel, May 5, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The triple murder in Elad

All three victims of the Elad terror attack were men in their 40s. They were named Yonatan Habakkuk, a father of five, Boaz Gol, a father of five, and Oren Ben Yiftach, a father of six from Lod.

Following the murder, the two terrorists evaded capture and were hunted by police for over 48 hours until their arrest.