Requests for urgent mental health services in last 48 hours increases 30%

There has been a 30% increase in inquiries for help for conflict-related anxiety in the last 48 hours, according to ERAN, a mental health charity in Israel that provides emergency emotional first aid.

ERAN's psychological assistance center provides help in five languages in coordination with the Ministry of Absorption and Immigration.

ERAN added that they are anonymous and available 24/7 for anyone experiencing mental distress.

Israeli men hang an Israeli flag over a damaged building that was hit by a rocket from Lebanon as emergency personnel work at a site of houses damaged following the attack, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Kiryat Bialik, Israel, September 22, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SHIR TOREM)

Hezbollah rockets

In the last few days, Magen David Adom reported that their emergency teams have treated multiple people for anxiety related to rocket sirens and barrages from Hezbollah into the North.

As Israel's border conflict with Hezbollah has escalated over the last few days, hundreds of rockets have been fired into northern Israel.