Education Ministry slams International Olympiad in Informatics ban on Israeli delegation

Israel's Education Ministry slammed on Wednesday the Tuesday decision of the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) to ban Israel from participating as a delegation at the Olympiad.

"The Israeli youth computer science team will proudly carry the Israeli flag on its way to more victories and international achievements," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the IOI issued a statement that read, "Members of the community requested that the IOI respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza caused by the ongoing conflict."

Programming code (illustrative). Abstract screen of software developer. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Sanctioning Israel

The statement further noted that the IOI "General Assembly debated many options at length," with the outcome being "a vote" by "two-thirds of the delegations" "to sanction Israel for its role in the crisis."

While Israel will not be able to send a delegation it can send four contestants who will participate in the event under the IOI flag, the organization said.