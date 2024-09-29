Jerusalem Vibe: Big moves for the new year

OU Israel changes location

The OU Israel Center on Keren Hayesod Street, an important community hub for many English speakers in Jerusalem and beyond, is closing its doors. After 25 years in its location in Rehavia, welcoming more than 160,000 visitors a year, the Israeli branch of the Orthodox Union is pursuing a new decentralized model in which it will partner with local synagogues around Jerusalem and beyond.

OU’s programming, which includes Torah lessons, tours, fairs, youth organizations, community volunteering, and much more, will now be distributed through synagogues in Baka, Rehavia, Ramot, and other neighborhoods around the city. Additional communities around the country are expected to follow.

“The reason for the move is that we have simply outgrown our current facility,” a senior staff member explained. Since the OU entered its current location, the staff has ballooned from 175 to 400 people, and the office is unable to support its ambitious growth plans, he said.

The organization will move its main headquarters to a new temporary location in Har Hotzvim, where the OU Israel staff will manage its growing web of activities. The OU is working with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion to open a larger permanent location in upcoming years that will serve as an epicenter for Israel’s English-speaking community.

“This is an exciting moment, where we bring the vision of the prophets to life and welcome thousands of new olim who are coming to live in Israel,” said Rabbi Avi Berman, executive director of OU Israel. Slihot at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (credit: FLASH90)

“Our transition to community-based activities is a crucial step that will allow us to provide personalized support to each person’s journey and reach audiences we haven’t been able to reach until now. We are preparing for the absorption of a large wave of aliyah, and we will continue to work with all our might to provide olim with all the tools and support they need in order to not only have a successful aliyah but also to thrive in Israel.”

The OU has operated in Israel for more than 45 years, with 20 years on Strauss Street before moving to its Rehavia location in 1999. Its well-loved “Torah Tidbits” weekly parsha sheet is distributed in synagogues across the country and read by more than three million people a year. Its other programs include NCSY Israel for English-speaking teens; Yachad Israel for individuals with disabilities; summer camps; courses; and continuing education programs for adults.

Music and forgiveness

Slihot season kicks into high gear this Saturday night.

While many Sephardi Jews have the custom of gathering for late-night slihot prayers throughout the Hebrew month of Elul, the Ashkenazi tradition is to start saying the traditional prayers for forgiveness on the Saturday night before Rosh Hashanah.

It’s a time when Israelis from all over the country visit Jerusalem and the Western Wall, hoping to draw inspiration from the throngs of worshipers engaged in deep spiritual work. This year, the Jerusalem Municipality has offered a variety of events, tours, and performances to attract even more visitors looking for a brief respite from the war. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

As has been a growing trend in recent years, many synagogues will hold slihot that are as much concert as prayer session, with top musicians leading the prayers with soulful songs and instruments.

One of the biggest slihot events this Saturday night features Yitzhak Meir, a longtime fixture on the religious music scene. His slihot services, blending deep emotions with heartfelt melodies, have attracted overflow crowds at some of the city’s largest synagogues. This year, the midnight prayer will be held at Binyenei Ha’uma, one of the city’s largest venues, with an NIS 80 admission fee. Tickets are available at https://tic.li/zDbReey

Sunday night, there is a massive slihot event for women planned at the Sultan’s Pool, with music and inspirational speakers. Headline performers include Etti Ankri, Miri Mesika, and Narkis. Tickets at https://tickchak.co.il/moreshet

Monday night, Ishay Ribo plays his annual slihot concert at the Payis Arena. Ribo is fresh off a sold-out performance at New York’s Madison Square Garden. His annual Elul concert has become an essential pre-Rosh Hashanah spiritual experience for some. In addition to his best-known hits, he’ll play music from his new album released last week. Tickets at https://tickchak.co.il/68559

Not looking for a big event? Check your local synagogue for slihot prayer times, or see the municipality’s website for more slihot events at https://bit.ly/47hLr27

Making the Kotel more accessible

The Western Wall Plaza is getting an elevator. Work has begun on excavating a tunnel that will make the holiest site in Judaism accessible from the Jewish Quarter for people with disabilities.

Currently, those with mobility challenges can only access the Western Wall from the southern entrance near the Dung Gate, quite a distance from the Jewish Quarter (Rova). The new elevator will allow visitors and residents to reach the Western Wall from a lobby being built in the southeast part of the Rova, between Yeshivat HaKotel and the lower parking lot. Regular visitors to the area will recall that the construction site has been blocked off with white fences for years.

The elevator will travel the 26-meter height difference between the Jewish Quarter and the Western Wall Plaza. Construction is expected to take about two years.

Workers have already uncovered ancient mikvot, remains of houses, and other archaeological artifacts in their digs and expect to find more. Some of the most important findings will be displayed publicly in the elevator lobby once work is completed, noted Herzl Ben-Ari, the CEO of the Company for the Reconstruction and Development of the Jewish Quarter.

“After 2,000 years of longing, we can finally ensure that every Jew, regardless of age or physical condition, can connect to his or her roots and touch the heart of our history,” Ben-Ari said.

A race to honor the fallen

Ahead of the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, the community center of East Talpiot organized a 5k run at the Haas Promenade (Tayelet) to honor the memories of its residents who were killed during the Israel-Hamas war. Dozens of runners and families participated in the race through the Tayelet and the nearby Peace Forest, which also included a 2k track and activities for kids.

“The families of the fallen soldiers wanted to do something to honor their memory, and we came together to organize this,” said Itzik Wexler, a neighborhood resident who helped arrange the event. “We plan to make this an annual event to keep their memories alive.”

The race was organized in honor of Evyatar Ohayon, Eytan Dishon, Yakir Biton, Zechariah Pesach Haber, Ido Eli Zarihan, and Nathan Priver. Their families attended the event, sharing their loved ones’ photos and stories, and they handed out prizes to the winners after the race ended.

Helping others help themselves

For many, the war has brought out a sense of community and volunteerism, with people seeking creative ways to help others in need. VinciWorks, an e-learning company based in Malha, has launched a free six-week program to help train new immigrants and evacuees to learn content marketing. The workshop series includes classes on marketing writing, SEO strategies, and employment mentoring.

The course is open to new olim and displaced Israelis from the North and the South who don’t currently work in the field.

To apply, send a CV and 1,000-word writing sample by October 15 to: nick.henderson@vinciworks.com.■

Send comments to zev@jrslm.news