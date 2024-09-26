Purple House: Peace organization opens space for coexistence in Jerusalem

Grassroots peace organization Standing Together celebrated on Thursday the opening of Jerusalem's "Purple House," a Jewish and Arab center that will serve as a space for activists for peace, equality, and social justice, the organization said.

The Purple House will serve as a meeting house and a place for cooperation and open dialogue for all those "who believe in social change and aspire to advance a more egalitarian and just society in Israel and the area," the organization said.

One of the goals of the center is to create connections between Jewish and Arab communities, it added.

The center's opening will include a tour of the space and a presentation of the planned events. Attendees will be invited to share ideas for additional activities in the space. Standing Together Purple House. (credit: STANDING TOGETHER)

Standing Together has been active throughout the war

Standing Together has been active throughout the Israel-Hamas War in calling for an end to the war and the return of the hostages. They drew attention to organizing food drives for Gazans, collecting truckloads of food, and attempting to drive it to Gaza.

They also confronted Israeli protesters who blocked the official aid trucks that were being driven to Gaza.