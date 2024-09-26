Israeli lawyers lace ’em up for Shalva

This week, the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem hosted the annual charity basketball tournament featuring Israel’s top law firms.

The tournament was initiated by Jeremy Lustman, Head of DLA Piper’s Israel Group. It has become a tradition over the past three years, and raised so far a total of NIS 400,000. This year event was dedicated to benefit the “Rising in Rank” project by Shalva Organization, which enables young adults with disabilities to enlist in the IDF and integrate into Israeli society.

Shalva representatives and senior figures from Israel’s legal sector, partners, lawyers, and interns from leading firms, attended the tournament and competed each other while contributing and sponsoring Shalva. Participating firms included Arnon Tadmor-Levy, Epstein Rosenblum Maoz, Gornitzky, Herzog, Meitar, Naschitz, Brandes, Amir Co., Furth, Wilensky, Mizrachi, Knaani, and S. Horowitz & Co.

S. Horowitz & Co emerged victorious in the tournament, defeating Gornitzky in the final, with Barak Orion from S. Horowitz & Co crowned as the Most Valuable Player.

By the end of the evening, participants successfully raised NIS 120,000, which will be fully dedicated to the “Rising in Rank” project. Shalva building (credit: SHALVA)

This program offers young adults with disabilities aged 18-21 a unique opportunity to serve in the IDF, providing comprehensive support, including housing, studies at the Jerusalem College of Technology (Lev Academic Center), leisure activities, and professional guidance.

Inclusion and equality

“We are proud to lead this initiative for the third consecutive year, providing an opportunity to demonstrate the Israeli legal community’s partnership and deep commitment to inclusion and equality,” said Lustman.

“In these challenging times for Israeli society, the importance of the 'Rising in Rank' program is amplified,” said Kalman Samuels, Founder and President of Shalva. “We witness how military service is key to integration in Israeli society. Therefore, we are pleased to emphasize the organization's vision of inclusion and equality, providing young people with disabilities an equal opportunity to contribute to the country and integrate into society.”