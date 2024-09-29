PM Netanyahu: Israel changing strategic reality in Middle East

Israel has changed the strategic reality in the Middle East with its intense strikes on Iranian proxy groups, including the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

“We crushed Hamas in Gaza. We eliminated most of its chain of command,” Netanyahu said in a Sunday night statement.

“We forcefully struck Hezbollah, we eliminated Nasrallah, and we are systematically eliminating the top of his command, including another [assassination] today in Lebanon,” Netanyahu stated.

'The IDF hit our enemies in Yemen again'

“At the same time, a little while ago, the IDF hit our enemies in Yemen again,” he said.

“Everyone sees the [long] range [of Israeli’s military capacity], everyone sees the fire over the targets, and everyone sees the price paid by those who attack us,” Netanyahu stated. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 79th United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

“When I ordered the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, we all knew that an entire nation was behind this decision.

“I said yesterday that we are in a period of days of greatness, but also challenging days. These are large days - because in them we are changing the strategic reality in the Middle East,” Netanyahu stated.

He speculated that Israel’s display of force would help forge ties with new allies in the Middle East. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, he speculated that Israel could soon normalize ties with Saudi Arabia.

"The change in the balance of power brings with it the possibility of creating new alliances in our region because Israel is winning,” Netanyahu stressed.

“Our enemies and friends once again see Israel as it is - a strong, determined, powerful country,” Netanyahu said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

He stressed, however, that there are still difficult days ahead as Israel stands firm on the goals it has set, “the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages, and the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes.”