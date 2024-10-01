Israel activates new tech missile alert system during Iranian attack

Israel’s Home Front Command deployed its new "Personal Message" missile alert system for the first time under fire Tuesday evening, following an unprecedented missile barrage from Iran. The system, based on Cell Broadcast technology, sends emergency messages directly to mobile phones in targeted areas without requiring users to download an app or register.

Unveiled in August, the system became operational during the massive missile attack from Iran, which saw over 200 missiles launched toward Israel. Tehran issued a stern warning, stating: "If the Zionist regime responds, it will face heavy attacks."

The "Personal Message" system greatly enhances Israel’s emergency readiness by providing precise, real-time alerts. Its independence from cellular networks and GPS means that it can continue to deliver life-saving instructions swiftly during crises, ensuring citizens have the best chance to respond to missile threats effectively.

How it works

The alert system uses Cell Broadcast technology, a long-established method that transmits messages via cellular antennas, similar to how FM radio works. This allows for messages to be broadcast to every mobile device in a defined area—whether it’s an entire city or just a specific neighborhood—without the need for individual phone numbers. The alerts are accompanied by a distinct sound to ensure they stand out from regular notifications. New emergency alert is received on phones of Israeli residents during the Iran attack (credit: Yinon Ben Shushan)

While "Personal Message" does not replace the Home Front Command app or the country’s air raid sirens, it acts as an additional layer in Israel's broader alert system. The technology is already widely used around the world for weather warnings, natural disasters, and terror threats.

Amid the missile barrage, disruptions also affected Israel’s public transportation and air travel. Ben Gurion Airport remains operational, albeit with some delays due to flight cancellations from European airlines.